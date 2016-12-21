New Hartford campus to open next year

New Hartford campus to open next year

Monday Dec 5 Read more: The Daily Campus

UConn has been hard at work on this project for years and is nearing completion on its new regional campus in downtown Hartford. UConn plans for almost 2,000 total undergraduate and graduate students to take classes at the campus, and for approximately 350 faculty and staff to work there.

