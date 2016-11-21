Hill Towns Take Snow In Stride In Northwest CT
While much of the state looked at wilted grass Monday, Sarah Burso watched as her daughter walked into the backyard of their home in this hill town and sunk a ruler into the snow, and measured more than a foot. First Selectman Susan Dyer said the snow exceeded even the worst-case scenarios that weather forecasters provided.
