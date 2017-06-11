Puppies, kittens brought to Delaware for adoption
At-risk puppies and kitten from outside state lines arrived in Delaware Saturday to take part in the mega adoption event next weekend. Hundreds of cats, dogs airlifted to Delaware for adoption At-risk puppies and kitten from outside state lines arrived in Delaware Saturday to take part in the mega adoption event next weekend.
