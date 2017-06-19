New Castle site selected for medical ...

New Castle site selected for medical marijuana cultivation

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has selected a New Castle application as one of just twelve sites statewide for it;s medical marijuana program. Work will begin as soon as July first to transform a former sail boat factory in New Castle into an indoor medical marijuana cultivation operation.

