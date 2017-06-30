Flash Flood Watch issued June 30 at 6:00PM EDT expiring July 1 at...
PAZ007-008-013-010800- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.A.0005.170630T2200Z-170701T0800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Mercer-Venango-Lawrence- Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, New Castle, and Ellwood City 533 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Pennsylvania and western Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northwest Pennsylvania, Mercer and Venango. In western Pennsylvania, Lawrence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
New Castle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcham lamb on the rod
|Jun 13
|Alcham
|2
|Review: Joe's Of L.a. (Sep '14)
|Jun 7
|Sam
|3
|Youth Development Center (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Andy
|97
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Curious
|304
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|aleppo and gaza
|2
|Israeli Lawmaker Tears Up "Abominable" New Test... (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|JINSA is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Castle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC