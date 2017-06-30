Flash Flood Watch issued June 30 at 6:00PM EDT expiring July 1 at...

PAZ007-008-013-010800- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.A.0005.170630T2200Z-170701T0800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Mercer-Venango-Lawrence- Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, New Castle, and Ellwood City 533 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Pennsylvania and western Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northwest Pennsylvania, Mercer and Venango. In western Pennsylvania, Lawrence.

