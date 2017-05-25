Bridge Firm Suspended Over Fraud Allegation
The Federal Highway Administration announced Monday that it has suspended a New Castle, Pennsylvania, bridge-painting firm and its owner, who faces charges in relation to an alleged payroll scheme on an eastern Pennsylvania bridge job. The FHWA suspended and proposed the debarment of Hercules Painting Company Inc. , along with owner Maria Savakis, based on allegations that Savakis ran a fraudulent payroll scheme during the 2011 George C. Platt Memorial Bridge Project, in Philadelphia.
