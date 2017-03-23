Wind Ensemble to Perform at Scottish ...

Wind Ensemble to Perform at Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle

9 hrs ago Read more: Westminster College

The Westminster College Wind Ensemble , under the direction of Dr. R. Tad Greig will perform at the famed Scottish Rite Cathedral located at 110 East Lincoln Avenue New Castle, PA 16101 on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7:30 PM . The ensemble will be assisted by the Shenango Valley Chorale and faculty artist Dr. Nancy Zipay DeSalvo .

New Castle, PA

