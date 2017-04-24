Warren boy dies while visiting dad in...

Warren boy dies while visiting dad in Pa.

Thursday Mar 30

Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy of a 16-month-old Warren boy who died at a Pittsburgh hospital while in Pennsylvania visiting his father, according to New Castle police Chief Robert Salem. Kardiar Williams was brought around 4 a.m. Monday to Jameson Memorial Hospital from his father's 1149 Pin Oak Drive, New Castle, apartment, Salem said.

