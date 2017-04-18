Pennsylvania firm to plead to not reporting stolen fireworksabout 1 hour ago

Pennsylvania firm to plead to not rep...

Pennsylvania firm to plead to not reporting stolen fireworks

Monday Mar 27

A 124-year-old Pennsylvania fireworks business is set to plead guilty to failing to report more than 63,000 fireworks that were apparently stolen. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has already fined Zambelli International Fireworks $200,000 and ordered the company to close for two weeks.

New Castle, PA

