Pennsylvania firm to plead to not reporting stolen fireworksabout 1 hour ago
A 124-year-old Pennsylvania fireworks business is set to plead guilty to failing to report more than 63,000 fireworks that were apparently stolen. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has already fined Zambelli International Fireworks $200,000 and ordered the company to close for two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
New Castle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcham lamb on the rod
|Apr 10
|Hungry for lamb
|1
|Youth Development Center (Nov '10)
|Apr 3
|Andy
|97
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Apr 2
|Curious
|304
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|Fed up resident
|7
|Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh...
|Feb '17
|aleppo and gaza
|2
|Israeli Lawmaker Tears Up "Abominable" New Test... (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|JINSA is treason
|3
|trump is a flip flop (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Castle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC