Todd Cole Shares Teaching Tips with Emerging Educators
Todd Cole '83 , fourth grade English and Language Arts teacher at Laurel Elementary in New Castle, PA , came to Westminster to share some insight into the ever-changing field of education with a group education majors. Cole completed his undergraduate degree at Westminster and graduated from the Reading Specialist M.Ed.
