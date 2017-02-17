Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 9:30PM EST expiring...
PAZ007-008-013>016-022-023-130330- Armstrong-Jefferson-Butler-Clarion-Venango-Lawrence-Mercer-Indiana- 930 PM EST SUN FEB 12 2017 ...INTENSE SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHEASTERN INDIANA...BUTLER...JEFFERSON... ARMSTRONG AND CLARION COUNTIES... At 928 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Clarion to New Wilmington. Movement was southeast at 55 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
New Castle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|old murder cases (Dec '09)
|Jan 22
|Suzyq174
|170
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Jimmy T
|89
|Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh...
|Dec '16
|Hahah
|1
|shawn thomas moore minor rape (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Publicinfo
|8
|Jewish KABBALISTIC BLACK MAGIC is intertwined ... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Sodom and AIPAC
|4
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|303
Find what you want!
Search New Castle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC