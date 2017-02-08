Pharmacist with rare disorder caught in disability claim limbo

After developing uncontrollable tremors in his legs that leave him unable to stand for more than a few seconds, the 40-year-old New Castle pharmacist learned he had a rare, incurable neurological disorder called orthostatic tremors. Because his position as manager of the Giant Eagle pharmacy on New Butler Road in New Castle afforded him little time to sit - "Nobody sits down in a pharmacy" - his district manager recommended Mr. Pezzone take a 26-week family medical/short-term disability leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.