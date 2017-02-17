17-year-old charged in shooting outsi...

17-year-old charged in shooting outside New Castle 7-Eleven

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Castle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) 16 hr Fed up resident 7
News Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh... Wed aleppo and gaza 2
Israeli Lawmaker Tears Up "Abominable" New Test... (Jul '12) Wed JINSA is treason 3
trump is a flip flop (Aug '16) Wed yidfellas v USA 2
Jewish KABBALISTIC BLACK MAGIC is intertwined ... (Jul '12) Wed zio-illuminati 5
old murder cases (Dec '09) Jan 22 Suzyq174 170
News Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08) Jan '17 Jimmy T 89
See all New Castle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Castle Forum Now

New Castle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Castle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Castle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC