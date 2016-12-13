Police: Suspect shot after police chase shuts down I-376 WB in Lawrence County
A New Castle police officer shot a driver multiple times early this morning following a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect threatening to shoot a female passenger, according to court paperwork. The driver was identified in a criminal complaint as Shawn A. Hobel, 34, of Ellwood City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
New Castle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh...
|Dec 21
|Hahah
|1
|shawn thomas moore minor rape (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|Publicinfo
|8
|Jewish KABBALISTIC BLACK MAGIC is intertwined ... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Sodom and AIPAC
|4
|old murder cases (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Davey McLaren
|168
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|303
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Lisa
|88
|trump is a flip flop
|Aug '16
|trump basher woman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Castle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC