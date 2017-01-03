Dashcam video shows moment officers s...

Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man who led them on chase,a

There are 1 comment on the WPXI story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man who led them on chase,a.

Hahah

Eighty Four, PA

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
To bad she new the whole time what was going on and just went with it, only thing wrong with her she was cracked out & dropped out, she told several people they had it planned so she didn't get into trouble and he didn't hit her hard at all with the gun it was all planned she's just as much in the wrong as him.
New Castle, PA

