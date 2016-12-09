Creepy Mall Santas

Creepy Mall Santas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Boing Boing

We've posted previously about Electronic Voice Phenomena , the weird sounds in electronic recordings that some paranormal researchers insist are actually voices of spirits. But I didn't realize that EVP is part of a larger genre of ghostly phenomena called Instrumental Transcommunication "said to occur on devices as varied as television sets, radios, computers, handheld [] Start your own odditorium by spending $15,000 on "Mike & Ike - they look alike," a purportedly real two-headed calf taxidermy mount that was previously part of the the Museum of Lost Arts - International Historical Exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Castle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh... Dec 21 Hahah 1
shawn thomas moore minor rape (Aug '12) Dec 7 Publicinfo 8
Jewish KABBALISTIC BLACK MAGIC is intertwined ... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Sodom and AIPAC 4
old murder cases (Dec '09) Oct '16 Davey McLaren 168
News Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09) Sep '16 Truth 303
News Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08) Sep '16 Lisa 88
trump is a flip flop Aug '16 trump basher woman 1
See all New Castle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Castle Forum Now

New Castle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Castle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

New Castle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC