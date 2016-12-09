Creepy Mall Santas
We've posted previously about Electronic Voice Phenomena , the weird sounds in electronic recordings that some paranormal researchers insist are actually voices of spirits. But I didn't realize that EVP is part of a larger genre of ghostly phenomena called Instrumental Transcommunication "said to occur on devices as varied as television sets, radios, computers, handheld [] Start your own odditorium by spending $15,000 on "Mike & Ike - they look alike," a purportedly real two-headed calf taxidermy mount that was previously part of the the Museum of Lost Arts - International Historical Exhibition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
New Castle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh...
|Dec 21
|Hahah
|1
|shawn thomas moore minor rape (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|Publicinfo
|8
|Jewish KABBALISTIC BLACK MAGIC is intertwined ... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Sodom and AIPAC
|4
|old murder cases (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Davey McLaren
|168
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|303
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Lisa
|88
|trump is a flip flop
|Aug '16
|trump basher woman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Castle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC