Ohio State football | Malik Hooker '100 percent sure' he'll be back next year
Malik Hooker has risen from obscurity to nationally known star this season as a record-setting safety for No.2 Ohio State, and he said in an interview with The Dispatch on Monday he is not in a hurry to leave, even if many are speculating he might declare for the NFL draft once the season is done. He is a third-year sophomore from New Castle, Pa., who didn't achieve starting status until this season after an apprenticeship behind Vonn Bell and Tyvis Powell the previous two seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
New Castle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dashcam video shows moment officers shot man wh...
|Dec 21
|Hahah
|1
|shawn thomas moore minor rape (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|Publicinfo
|8
|Jewish KABBALISTIC BLACK MAGIC is intertwined ... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Sodom and AIPAC
|4
|old murder cases (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Davey McLaren
|168
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|303
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Lisa
|88
|trump is a flip flop
|Aug '16
|trump basher woman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Castle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC