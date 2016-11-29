Ohio State football | Malik Hooker '100 percent sure' he'll be back next year

Malik Hooker has risen from obscurity to nationally known star this season as a record-setting safety for No.2 Ohio State, and he said in an interview with The Dispatch on Monday he is not in a hurry to leave, even if many are speculating he might declare for the NFL draft once the season is done. He is a third-year sophomore from New Castle, Pa., who didn't achieve starting status until this season after an apprenticeship behind Vonn Bell and Tyvis Powell the previous two seasons.

