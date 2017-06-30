Facing 151 years, ex-Rutgers player t...

Facing 151 years, ex-Rutgers player to take armed robbery case to trial

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: NJ.com

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A former Rutgers football player has rejected a plea deal in a string of alleged armed robberies and home invasions and plans to make his case before a jury. Tejay Johnson, 24, will face 151 1/2 in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 27 Joe Joe 65
News ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele... Jun 20 spytheweb 1
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May '17 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May '17 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May '17 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC