Actinobac Biomed, Inc., Receives Investment To Advance Promising Treatment for Blood Cancers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 12, 2017 : Actinobac Biomed Inc., started with an investment from Foundation Venture Capital Group , Inc., an affiliate of New Jersey Health Foundation , has received an investment from Kairos Ventures of up to USD 4.4 million to continue its groundbreaking research, announced James M. Golubieski, president of FVCG. Foundation Venture Capital Group invested in Actinobac to advance its work for the treatment of hematological malignancies , autoimmune diseases , and HIV infection.

