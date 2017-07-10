Actinobac Biomed, Inc., Receives Investment To Advance Promising Treatment for Blood Cancers
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 12, 2017 : Actinobac Biomed Inc., started with an investment from Foundation Venture Capital Group , Inc., an affiliate of New Jersey Health Foundation , has received an investment from Kairos Ventures of up to USD 4.4 million to continue its groundbreaking research, announced James M. Golubieski, president of FVCG. Foundation Venture Capital Group invested in Actinobac to advance its work for the treatment of hematological malignancies , autoimmune diseases , and HIV infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Tue
|aS_Stride
|69
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Someone
|30
|Katilin Martin of NJ advance Media Arrested for...
|Sun
|MAAD
|2
|Katilin Martin of NJ advance Media Arrested for...
|Jul 8
|Watchdog
|2
|ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele...
|Jun 20
|spytheweb
|1
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun '17
|Maurice
|8
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May '17
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC