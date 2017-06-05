Watchung Hills Regional High School prom 2017
Watchung Hills Regional High School students turned out in their finest for their prom night held at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick on Thursday night. Prom season is in full swing and NJ.com is capturing the moments for many New Jersey high schools.
