Too hot to learn? Districts feel the heat to close schools
It didn't take long for Nelson Ribon to decide to give thousands of Trenton public school students a half day off Monday and Tuesday. The scorcher of a weather forecast -- which calls for high humidity and temperatures in the 90s -- convinced the acting superintendent of Trenton's public schools that it would be too steamy to learn in most of his district's schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|Maurice
|8
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Jun 6
|Joe Joe
|54
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC