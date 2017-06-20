The Daily Rundown, Tuesday, June 20
The Daily Rundown, Tuesday, June 20 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2tomcYK Timothy Teehan, the Somerville school district's academic achievement officer, has been given a three-year contract as superintendent of schools. He will replace Tim Purnell, who is leaving the district to become the executive director of the American Montessori Society.
