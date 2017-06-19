Teen hospitalized after being shot in each leg, police say
The man was shot in each leg by an unknown suspect about 12:10 a.m. Monday outside Building 1 at 33 Commercial Ave., Capt. J.T. Miller said.
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Jun 15
|J money
|56
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|Maurice
|8
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May '17
|kate
|1
