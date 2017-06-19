Susan Dean

Susan Dean

Susan Lukacs Dean, 49, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her home in Middletown, New Jersey. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to the late Elmer and Shirley Lukacs.

