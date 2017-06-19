Susan Dean
Susan Lukacs Dean, 49, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her home in Middletown, New Jersey. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to the late Elmer and Shirley Lukacs.
