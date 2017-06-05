Supreme Court says religious hospitals don't have to comply with federal pension protections
Employees of religious hospitals -- including St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick and the now defunct St. James Hospital in Newark-- were dealt a blow by the U.S. Supreme Court Monday. In a unanimous decision, the court said religious hospitals don't have to comply with federal laws that protect pension plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|May 28
|Gayboy15
|53
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC