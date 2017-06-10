Short film 'Passaic' delves into real 1960s crime "Passaic," a short film, delves into a real 1960's crime Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sevZDh In December, a quirky independent film called "Paterson," starring Adam Driver, painted an endearing picture of the gritty city by the falls that is - alas - more used to getting crime-related headlines. In fairness, "Passaic," which gets its first public screening at 7 p.m. Sunday at the New Jersey International Film Festival in New Brunswick, is not about the Paterson of today, but the Paterson of 50 years ago.

