Rutgers gets crucial rating upgrade as post-merger finances stabilize
NEW BRUNSWICK -- After a successful merger and induction into the Big Ten conference, a top Wall Street firm that once had its doubts about Rutgers University has changed it's outlook. Moody's Investor Service revised its outlook of Rutgers from negative to stable.
