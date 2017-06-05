Rutgers Caner Institute Experts Highl...

Rutgers Caner Institute Experts Highlight Testicular Cancer Awareness During Men's Health Month

New Brunswick, N.J. - June 8, 2017 - According to the National Cancer Institute, testicular cancer is the most common malignancy among men ages 15 to 35. In 2017, about 8,850 new cases and nearly 410 deaths are expected from testicular cancer in the United States. While the risk of developing testicular cancer is low, every man should understand some basic facts about this disease.

