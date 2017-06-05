Rutgers-Camden to hold college fair for unauthorized immigrants
CAMDEN -- The state's largest university is offering help for unauthorized immigrant students who want to attend college in New Jersey. Rutgers-Camden will host a college fair Saturday for unauthorized immigrants interested in taking advantage of a New Jersey law that allows young people living in the country illegally to attend public colleges at in-state tuition rates.
