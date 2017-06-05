Rutgers-Camden to hold college fair f...

Rutgers-Camden to hold college fair for unauthorized immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

CAMDEN -- The state's largest university is offering help for unauthorized immigrant students who want to attend college in New Jersey. Rutgers-Camden will host a college fair Saturday for unauthorized immigrants interested in taking advantage of a New Jersey law that allows young people living in the country illegally to attend public colleges at in-state tuition rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) 10 hr Joe Joe 54
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC