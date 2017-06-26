Photos, texts from ex-Rutgers player's phone can be used at trial, judge rules
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Data from a former Rutgers football player's cell phone is admissible evidence in his armed robbery case involving several other Rutgers players and students, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Dennis Nieves told an attorney for Tejay Johnson he was convinced Johnson had fully agreed to let a New Brunswick police officer search his locked phone in August of 2015, shortly after he was arrested on robbery charges.
