New Jersey's State Theatre cancels Kathy Griffin show
New Jersey's State Theatre has canceled comedian Kathy Griffin the comedian after she posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. In making its announcement on Facebook Thursday, the theater in New Brunswick said it made its decision "after careful consideration of recent events and for the safety of our patrons."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|May 28
|Gayboy15
|53
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC