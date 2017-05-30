New Jersey's State Theatre cancels Ka...

New Jersey's State Theatre cancels Kathy Griffin show

Friday Jun 2 Read more: New Jersey Herald

New Jersey's State Theatre has canceled comedian Kathy Griffin the comedian after she posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. In making its announcement on Facebook Thursday, the theater in New Brunswick said it made its decision "after careful consideration of recent events and for the safety of our patrons."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

