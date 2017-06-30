N.J. judge grants transgender 17-year...

N.J. judge grants transgender 17-year-old's name change

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A judge in Middlesex County has approved the name change of a transgender teen, saying the move is in his "best interest" because it matches his gender identity. Under the ruling, the now-17-year-old, whose parents are divorced, was granted a name change from Veronica to Trevor, according to an opinion from Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Marcia Silva .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 27 Joe Joe 65
News ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele... Jun 20 spytheweb 1
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May '17 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May '17 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May '17 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC