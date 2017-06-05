N.J. colleges and universities sign p...

N.J. colleges and universities sign pledge supporting Paris Climate Accord

Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Kean University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, New Jersey Institute of Technology, The College of New Jersey , Stockton University and Ramapo College are among the 183 colleges and universities that signed the "We Are Still In" pledge on Tuesday, supporting the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement on campuses, according to a press release. Last Thursday, President Trump withdrew the country from the Paris Agreement, a global coalition signed by 195 countries around the globe to decrease manmade emissions and reduce the carbon footprint.

