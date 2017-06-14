Middlesex freeholders ask for gas compressor toa
Middlesex freeholders ask for gas compressor to be moved Middlesex freeholders sen d letter to federal government asking locatoion of proposed natural gas compressor station to be moved Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2t37JkG NEW BRUNSWICK - Though the Middlesex County freeholders have already come out in opposition to a proposed natural gas pipeline and compressor station, activists are planning to attend Thursday's freeholder meeting to reinforce their opposition to the project.
