Mario Batali Still Visits the Jersey ...

Mario Batali Still Visits the Jersey Stromboli Shop Where He Got His Start

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Eater

Years before he became one of the biggest chefs in New York City, Mario Batali was just another college kid making stromboli sandwiches at a local bar and grill. Last night, Batali explained to Jimmy Fallon that he still pays a visit to that sandwich parlor - Stuff Yer Face in New Brunswick, NJ - once a year.

