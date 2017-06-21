Mario Batali Still Visits the Jersey Stromboli Shop Where He Got His Start
Years before he became one of the biggest chefs in New York City, Mario Batali was just another college kid making stromboli sandwiches at a local bar and grill. Last night, Batali explained to Jimmy Fallon that he still pays a visit to that sandwich parlor - Stuff Yer Face in New Brunswick, NJ - once a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Joe Joseph
|61
|ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele...
|Jun 20
|spytheweb
|1
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|Maurice
|8
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May '17
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Chuckbrown
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC