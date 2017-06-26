Man sentenced to 8 years for beating woman with pipe, leaving her for dead

NEW BRUNSWICK -- An Elizabeth man who admitted to beating a 30-year-old woman in the head with a pipe and leaving her for dead was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison. Mickey Vanderpool, 61, pleaded guilty in March on a lesser charge of aggravated assault in the June 2016 attack, in which authorities say he repeatedly hit the woman in the head and body before abandoning her at the Raritan Center in Edison.

