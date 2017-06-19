Man indicted on charges he stabbed wo...

Man indicted on charges he stabbed woman before she jumped from SUV

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

PERTH AMBOY -- A 51-year-old man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a woman who then jumped from his moving vehicle. Julio Betances, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, was indicted Friday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele... Jun 20 spytheweb 1
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 15 J money 56
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC