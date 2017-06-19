Man indicted on charges he stabbed woman before she jumped from SUV
PERTH AMBOY -- A 51-year-old man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a woman who then jumped from his moving vehicle. Julio Betances, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, was indicted Friday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, according to court documents.
