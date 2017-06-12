Man, 24, killed in Piscataway shootin...

Man, 24, killed in Piscataway shooting, prosecutor's office says

Henry Stevenson Jr., 24, was found by police lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 3rd Street and Poplar Place just after 7 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a release. Stevenson was taken to Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick where he later died from his injuries, according to Carey.

