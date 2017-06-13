Major Study Heralds New Era In Treatm...

Major Study Heralds New Era In Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes can cause a narrowing of blood vessels between the knee and the toes causing a decrease in oxygen circulation that prevents healingMore In addition, canagliflozin , which is a sodium glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor , showed potential renal protective effects, delaying progression of albuminuria and reducing the risk of clinically important renal composite outcomes by 40% . Patients given Invokana were 14 percent less likely to suffer a heart attack , stroke or die from heart disease than those given a placebo, according to the combined data from two studies presented at the American Diabetes Association's annual meeting .

