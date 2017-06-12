Jury to decide fate of accused mastermind in pickaxe killing

NEW BRUNSWICK - Without the influence of a Woodbridge man, the 28-year-old Edison man brutally killed with pickaxe would still be alive today, prosecutors said Thursday. Michael Doce, 36, manipulated the admitted killer for months and meticulously coordinated the death of Kelvin Dumo in 2011 through an elaborate narrative of organized crime ties, Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Vincent Vitale said in his more than 90-minute closing statement.

