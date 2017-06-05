June 10 is the 'longest day' in New J...

June 10 is the 'longest day' in New Jersey for cyclists

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

"The Longest Day" - the 200 mile ride of the New Brunswick based Central Jersey Bike Club takes place on June 10. Nineteen riders have signed up for the trek from Port Jarvis, New York, to Cape May, but you have to be a club member to participate. Club president Steven Seigel says the sole purpose of The Longest Day bike ride is simply to have fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) May 28 Gayboy15 53
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May 17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10) May 10 The Esfahani family 13
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC