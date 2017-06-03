J&J's Zytiga Boosts Survival in New, ...

J&J's Zytiga Boosts Survival in New, Severe Prostate Cancers an hour ago

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Bloomberg

Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga helps men newly diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer live longer, according to new findings that could expand use of the medication. Men who received hormone therapy, the recommended first-time treatment, plus Zytiga were about one-third less likely to die during two studies than those who got standard treatment alone, according to research presented Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago. The findings suggest that the drug, currently used to treat men who worsen after getting standard hormone therapy, shouldn't be withheld until the cancer starts to spread.

