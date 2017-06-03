J&J's Zytiga Boosts Survival in New, Severe Prostate Cancers an hour ago
Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga helps men newly diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer live longer, according to new findings that could expand use of the medication. Men who received hormone therapy, the recommended first-time treatment, plus Zytiga were about one-third less likely to die during two studies than those who got standard treatment alone, according to research presented Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago. The findings suggest that the drug, currently used to treat men who worsen after getting standard hormone therapy, shouldn't be withheld until the cancer starts to spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|May 28
|Gayboy15
|53
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Review: Edison Pediatrics Assoc - Rodulfo C Nil... (Jan '10)
|May 10
|The Esfahani family
|13
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC