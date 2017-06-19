ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immig...

ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants released from this N.J. jail

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Tuesday, titled ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants released from this N.J. jail. In it, NJ.com reports that:

NEW BRUNSWICK -- For the second time in two months, a pair of undocumented immigrants ordered held for deportation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were released from the Middlesex County jail without notification, ICE officials said. A Mexican citizen and an Indian citizen were arrested by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations officers about two weeks after the county jail released them, ICE said in a news release Monday.

spytheweb

#1 Tuesday
NJ doing it's best to protect illegal alien criminals and not protecting US citizens.

