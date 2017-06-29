Historic cannonball unites DAR chapters
Virginia's Shadwell Chapter and New Jersey's Jersey Blue Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution found a historic preservation connection through a Revolutionary War cannonball. Shadwell came into possession of the solid cast iron two-and-a-half-pound cannonball through Regent Bobbie Gallo's husband, Frank Gallo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fluvanna Review.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Jun 27
|Joe Joe
|65
|ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele...
|Jun 20
|spytheweb
|1
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|Maurice
|8
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May '17
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Chuckbrown
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC