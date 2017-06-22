Help find missing New Brunswick man Michael Drew, 61, has been missing since March Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2ty3gGQ Some 60 students took part in the Senior Project experience this spring at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. It's a way for the graduating seniors to get some real-life experience that can use in college and for their future professions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.