Ex-probation officer who took bribes from drug offender gets 3 years in prison
ELIZABETH -- A former Middlesex County probation officer was taken out of a courtroom in handcuffs Friday after she was sentenced to prison for accepting bribes from a man so he could avoid court-ordered drug tests . Superior Court Judge John M. Deitch sentenced Rhonda Battle to three years in prison and required that she serve at least two years before being eligible for parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Thu
|J money
|56
|Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|Maurice
|8
|Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ...
|May 31
|BJ Jhaveri
|1
|Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10)
|May 30
|Chrissy
|43
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May 24
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May '17
|kate
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC