Ex-probation officer who took bribes ...

Ex-probation officer who took bribes from drug offender gets 3 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NJ.com

ELIZABETH -- A former Middlesex County probation officer was taken out of a courtroom in handcuffs Friday after she was sentenced to prison for accepting bribes from a man so he could avoid court-ordered drug tests . Superior Court Judge John M. Deitch sentenced Rhonda Battle to three years in prison and required that she serve at least two years before being eligible for parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Thu J money 56
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May '17 kate 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at June 18 at 3:35PM EDT

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,185 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC