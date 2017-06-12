EVENT: New Brunswick Jazz Project Pre...

EVENT: New Brunswick Jazz Project Presents Alto Saxophonist Tia Fuller in a Free Concert at the Yard

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: All About Jazz

Alto saxophonist Tia Fuller and her band continue The New Brunswick Jazz Project's celebration of the arrival of summer. Fuller performs 7PM-9PM Thursday June 22 as part of the Summer Evening Serenade Series at The Yard on Rutgers New Brunswick campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Jun 15 J money 56
Review: Prashant & Deborah LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 Maurice 8
Outplacement, Career Transition Coaching helps ... May 31 BJ Jhaveri 1
News Town Ordinance Would Ban Dog Barking 24/7 (Mar '10) May 30 Chrissy 43
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? May 24 Joe Joe 19
News Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14) May '17 Chuckbrown 4
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May '17 kate 1
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at June 19 at 3:21PM EDT

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC