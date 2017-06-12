EVENT: New Brunswick Jazz Project Presents Alto Saxophonist Tia Fuller in a Free Concert at the Yard
Alto saxophonist Tia Fuller and her band continue The New Brunswick Jazz Project's celebration of the arrival of summer. Fuller performs 7PM-9PM Thursday June 22 as part of the Summer Evening Serenade Series at The Yard on Rutgers New Brunswick campus.
