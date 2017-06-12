EVENT: Alexis Morrast Sings: Summer S...

EVENT: Alexis Morrast Sings: Summer Solstice Concert at Rutgers Gardens

The New Brunswick Jazz Project kicks off summer Wednesday June 21 with Showtime at the Apollo Winner, 16 year old vocalist Alexis Morrast in the beautiful, lush Roy DeBoer Evergreen Garden at Rutgers Gardens. The New Brunswick Jazz Project kicks off summer with two back to back outdoor events on Wednesday June 21 with the Second Annual Summer Solstice Jazz and Wine Concert, in conjunction with Rutgers Gardens .

