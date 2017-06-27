EMS professionals recognized, girls go to mini college | Journal Entries

EMS professionals recognized, girls g...

Jersey City Medical Center's EMS professionals were recognized by the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders during EMS week, which ran from May 21 to the 27. Naomi Miranda and Sarenna Enright of Kearny High School were chosen to participate in the Girls' Career Institute. This was a four-day "mini college experience" at Douglas College on the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick.

