Climate Change Likely to Widen Gap Between Rich, Poor in U.S.: Study

Climate change could cause significant economic damage to the United States and increase the gap between the rich and poor, a new study suggests. If nothing is done to slow climate change, the poorest third of counties nationwide could see as much as a 20 percent decline in income, the team of economists and climate scientists concluded.

